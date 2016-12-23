Trevor Towne at Spectrum Health Butterworth on Dec. 23, 2016.
Authorities are warning Americans that Islamic State sympathizers are continuing to call for attacks on churches and other holiday gathering An activist is suing over the preliminary agreement to bring the Detroit Pistons downtown, alleging a violation of the Open Meetings Act. GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|Sat
|Oneal
|345
|Remembering the Blizzard of 1978 (Jan '08)
|Sat
|Jennifer m
|78
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Dec 22
|HudsonvilleFriend
|2,793
|Does anyone remember The Red Lion restaurant in... (Jun '16)
|Dec 21
|Sully86
|2
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|Lonestar
|1,133
|Making Iced Tea
|Dec 13
|Listerine side jam
|2
|Sick of the Bernstein Advantage? (Jun '09)
|Dec 13
|Americkan
|23
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC