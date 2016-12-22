Salvation Army Red Kettles Struggling All Over West Michigan
The Salvation Army's annual red kettle campaign is struggling to hit its goal in the Grand Rapids area, just like we reported recently regarding donations in Benton Harbor and St. Joseph. Major Norman Grainger is the Kent County Coordinator and says they're about halfway to their $1.6 million goal in the Grand Rapids area.
