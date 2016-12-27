There are on the WXMI-TV Grand Rapids story from 13 hrs ago, titled promo307163710. In it, WXMI-TV Grand Rapids reports that:

Actress and author Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia, passed away Tuesday morning , just a few days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London. Fans of "Star Wars" in Grand Rapids paid tribute to the late actress by going to see the latest movie in the franchise, "Rogue One," on the big screen.

