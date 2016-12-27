promo307163710
There are 1 comment on the WXMI-TV Grand Rapids story from 13 hrs ago, titled promo307163710. In it, WXMI-TV Grand Rapids reports that:
Actress and author Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia, passed away Tuesday morning , just a few days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London. Fans of "Star Wars" in Grand Rapids paid tribute to the late actress by going to see the latest movie in the franchise, "Rogue One," on the big screen.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
|
Since: Oct 12
48,824
Location hidden
|
#1 9 hrs ago
In reporting her death, T.V. media has called her an Icon and Legend....do you agree?.....
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hello Anti-Trump Karma
|30 min
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|4
|Donald Trump has no chance (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|88
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Mon
|Morningwood
|2,795
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|Dec 24
|Oneal
|345
|Remembering the Blizzard of 1978 (Jan '08)
|Dec 24
|Jennifer m
|78
|Does anyone remember The Red Lion restaurant in... (Jun '16)
|Dec 21
|Sully86
|2
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|Lonestar
|1,133
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC