Popular West Michigan attractions extend hours to attract families on holiday break
It's winter break for kids across Michigan, but with a lack of winter weather outside on Monday, parents had to come up with some unique ways to entertain their kids. In Kent County, some businesses extended their hours to accommodate families looking to get out of the house.
