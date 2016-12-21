Poll: Conservatives most likely to be...

Poll: Conservatives most likely to be offended by holiday greetings

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: PennLive.com

Only 9 percent of Americans preferred the nondenominational greeting "Happy Holidays" vs. 45 percent who prefer a traditional "Merry Christmas," according to a new poll. "We're going to start saying 'Merry Christmas' again," President-elect Donald Trump recently told a rally of his fans in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep... 11 hr RushFan666 347
News Remembering the Blizzard of 1978 (Jan '08) 19 hr Jennifer m 78
Local News Women (Apr '09) Dec 22 HudsonvilleFriend 2,793
Does anyone remember The Red Lion restaurant in... (Jun '16) Dec 21 Sully86 2
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Dec 19 Lonestar 1,133
Making Iced Tea Dec 13 Listerine side jam 2
Sick of the Bernstein Advantage? (Jun '09) Dec 13 Americkan 23
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,816 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,700

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC