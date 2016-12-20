Michiganders expect record holiday travel numbers despite gas hike
With the holidays around the corner, Michigan finds itself being the 14th most expensive state to buy gas, and according to analysts, the price is expected to rise in the new year. The price of gas around the Grand Rapids area averages around $2.44 a gallon, according to GasBuddy .
