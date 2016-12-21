Michigan plastics firm announces 54 new jobs, $2.28M investment
Custom Profile, Inc. announced it will be moving the production from a Wisconsin company it recently acquired to its operations at 2535 Waldorf Court NW. The company is expected to add 54 new jobs and invest $2.28 million to support the relocation over the next three years, according to an announcement by the Right Place Inc..
