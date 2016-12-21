McCartney, Brooks and Kanye concerts yield kudos for Van Andel Arena chief

Rich MacKeigan, the regional general manager for SMG at Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place, is being honored after he successfully brought Sir Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Kanye West and Elton John to town this year. Venues Today, a national trade publication for concert venues, gave McKeigan its top "Hall of Headlines" award for breaking multiple venue records at the 20-year-old Van Andel Arena this year.

