Man charged with felony firearms, tampering with evidence after deadly shooting
The investigation after a deadly shooting Sunday in Grand Rapids continues, but one person is facing charges in connection to the death of Terrell Harberson. The Kent County Prosecutor's Office says Kevin Kendall, 25, was arrested after Harberson's death, and is behind charged with felony firearms and tampering with evidence.
