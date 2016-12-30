Logan's Alley located at 916 Michigan...

Logan's Alley located at 916 Michigan Street NE in Grand Rapids on Dec. 30, 2016.

As we get closer to welcoming in the New Year, a Grand Rapids bar wants to help people say good riddance to 2016. People who visit Logan's Alley on New Year's Eve can purchase an apple for $1, write what they hated about 2016 on it and then smash it on bar's back patio.

