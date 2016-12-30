Logan's Alley located at 916 Michigan Street NE in Grand Rapids on Dec. 30, 2016.
As we get closer to welcoming in the New Year, a Grand Rapids bar wants to help people say good riddance to 2016. People who visit Logan's Alley on New Year's Eve can purchase an apple for $1, write what they hated about 2016 on it and then smash it on bar's back patio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|1 hr
|T-Man
|2,801
|promo307163710
|20 hr
|Oneal
|8
|Donald Trump has no chance (Jun '16)
|Fri
|RushFan666
|110
|Hello Anti-Trump Karma
|Fri
|Knows who you are
|18
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|Dec 24
|Oneal
|345
|Remembering the Blizzard of 1978 (Jan '08)
|Dec 24
|Jennifer m
|78
|Does anyone remember The Red Lion restaurant in... (Jun '16)
|Dec 21
|Sully86
|2
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC