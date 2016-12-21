Local nonprofit health organization changes name
A local nonprofit health organization has changed its name in hopes of better serving is patients and reflecting its values. Health Intervention Services , HIS or His Clinic for short, has been operating in the Grand Rapids community since 1996, providing affordable health services to the uninsured and underserved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump has no chance (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Oneal
|89
|Hello Anti-Trump Karma
|3 hr
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|4
|promo307163710
|12 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Dec 26
|Morningwood
|2,795
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|Dec 24
|Oneal
|345
|Remembering the Blizzard of 1978 (Jan '08)
|Dec 24
|Jennifer m
|78
|Does anyone remember The Red Lion restaurant in... (Jun '16)
|Dec 21
|Sully86
|2
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC