List: 2016 NYE happenings around West Michigan
The New Year is almost here! It's time to say goodbye to 2016 and hello to 2017. Here's a list of some of the fun happenings around West Michigan this New Year's Eve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOTV Battle Creek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|promo307163710
|1 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Donald Trump has no chance (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|88
|Hello Anti-Trump Karma
|13 hr
|Oneal
|3
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Mon
|Morningwood
|2,795
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|Dec 24
|Oneal
|345
|Remembering the Blizzard of 1978 (Jan '08)
|Dec 24
|Jennifer m
|78
|Does anyone remember The Red Lion restaurant in... (Jun '16)
|Dec 21
|Sully86
|2
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC