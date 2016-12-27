GRPD cruisers to be equipped with AED...

GRPD cruisers to be equipped with AED devices

Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

On Tuesday, the Grand Rapids Police Department announced their police cruisers will soon be equipped with a life saving machine - otherwise known as an AED device. GRPD purchased 75 machines and it's the same brand many EMS and fire departments use.

