GRPD cruisers to be equipped with AED devices
On Tuesday, the Grand Rapids Police Department announced their police cruisers will soon be equipped with a life saving machine - otherwise known as an AED device. GRPD purchased 75 machines and it's the same brand many EMS and fire departments use.
