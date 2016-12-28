Grand Rapids police cruiser crashes while responding to armed robbery
Police say the armed robbery happened around 6 p.m. at the Family Dollar on South Division. The suspect implied that they had a firearm and drove away from the store in a tan-colored 4-door sedan.
