Grand Rapids Police Chief joins downtown menorah lighting
The Chabad House of Western Michigan shared their light and latkes on the fifth night of Hanukkah Wednesday, Dec. 28, with downtown Grand Rapids. Since 1984, Rabbi Yosef Weingarten has been lighting a giant menorah set up in Calder Plaza next to city hall and the Kent County administration building.
