Former USA Gymnastics, MSU doctor a 'hands-on offender,' jailed for child porn, sex assaults
Larry NassarIn this July 15, 2008, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar works on the computer after seeing a patient in Michigan. Nassar, a doctor who formerly worked for USA Gymnastics and is facing sexual assault charges has been indicted on child pornography charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|11 hr
|RushFan666
|347
|Remembering the Blizzard of 1978 (Jan '08)
|19 hr
|Jennifer m
|78
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Dec 22
|HudsonvilleFriend
|2,793
|Does anyone remember The Red Lion restaurant in... (Jun '16)
|Dec 21
|Sully86
|2
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|Lonestar
|1,133
|Making Iced Tea
|Dec 13
|Listerine side jam
|2
|Sick of the Bernstein Advantage? (Jun '09)
|Dec 13
|Americkan
|23
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC