First Berlin victim a Pole who fought for his life
Ariel Zurawski, the owner of a Polish trucking company, shows the last photo taken of his cousin and driver, Lukasz Urban, who was apparently the first victim of the attack in Berlin on Monday, in Sobiemysl, Poland, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. The attacker apparently hijacked Urban's truck and stabbed and shot the Poles to death before driving the truck into the Christmas market.
