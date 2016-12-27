Feds: Grand Rapids bar owners deleted...

Feds: Grand Rapids bar owners deleted sales records ahead of IRS investigation

Two owners of a Grand Rapids bar are facing federal charges after investigators say they deleted sales records in an attempt to hide unreported revenue to the IRS. Court documents show that Michael Farah and his son Brian - who operate Farah's Bar on Michigan St NE - are accused of deleting point of sale records from 2013 and 2014 in an effort to conceal the true income of their businesses Kuzzins Inc, Kuzzins I and Kuzzins II.

