Featured fugitive found and arrested in Chicago
Investigators with the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force have arrested a suspect wanted by federal authorities in West Michigan since March. Authorities were able to pinpoint Keyven Welch's location following investigative work here in West Michigan, enabling Task Force Officer to find and arrest him on Thursday.
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|Sat
|Oneal
|345
|Remembering the Blizzard of 1978 (Jan '08)
|Sat
|Jennifer m
|78
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Dec 22
|HudsonvilleFriend
|2,793
|Does anyone remember The Red Lion restaurant in... (Jun '16)
|Dec 21
|Sully86
|2
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|Lonestar
|1,133
|Making Iced Tea
|Dec 13
|Listerine side jam
|2
|Sick of the Bernstein Advantage? (Jun '09)
|Dec 13
|Americkan
|23
