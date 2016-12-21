FBI agent from Las Vegas accused of shooting at police sergeant in Michigan
A Las Vegas FBI special agent was arrested at gunpoint in Michigan after shooting at a police sergeant, Grand Rapids police told Michigan news website MLive.com. Sgt. Neil Gomez responded to reports of a man brandishing a gun at a Planet Fitness in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Dec. 6, according to MLive.com.
