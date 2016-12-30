Dine-and-dash couple leaves $320 bill...

Dine-and-dash couple leaves $320 bill in downtown GR

9 hrs ago

Grand Rapids police are asking for the public's help in identifying a couple that racked up a $320 bill at a downtown restaurant and left without paying. Police say the dine-and-dash suspects were at The Chop House Monday.

