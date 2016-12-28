Chick-fil-A location proposed for Centerpoint Mall in Grand Rapids
It won't be long before Chick-fil-A comes to West Michigan, and now another addition is being proposed, this time in Grand Rapids. The proposed site is at 3665 28th Street in the Centerpoint Mall near the Krispy Kreme and Toys R Us.
