Celebrate 2017 with the kids at a a N...

Celebrate 2017 with the kids at a a Noona Years Eve Party

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WOTV Battle Creek

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. Many kids can't - or shouldn't - stay up until midnight on New Year's Eve, so a great idea to include them in the fun is to throw a Noon Year's Eve party! Check out this list of parties in West Michigan that count down to noon or see some ideas below to throw your own! Countdown to Noon, Forever Curious Children's Museum, Fennville Saturday, December 31, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. New Year's celebration for children with activities, play time, snacks, photo station, disco, noon balloon drop, and more! Admission: $5.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOTV Battle Creek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump has no chance (Jun '16) 1 hr Oneal 89
Hello Anti-Trump Karma 3 hr Batch 37 Pain Is ... 4
News promo307163710 12 hr Go Blue Forever 1
Local News Women (Apr '09) Dec 26 Morningwood 2,795
News The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep... Dec 24 Oneal 345
News Remembering the Blizzard of 1978 (Jan '08) Dec 24 Jennifer m 78
Does anyone remember The Red Lion restaurant in... (Jun '16) Dec 21 Sully86 2
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,421 • Total comments across all topics: 277,408,823

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC