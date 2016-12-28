Celebrate 2017 with the kids at a a Noona Years Eve Party
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. Many kids can't - or shouldn't - stay up until midnight on New Year's Eve, so a great idea to include them in the fun is to throw a Noon Year's Eve party! Check out this list of parties in West Michigan that count down to noon or see some ideas below to throw your own! Countdown to Noon, Forever Curious Children's Museum, Fennville Saturday, December 31, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. New Year's celebration for children with activities, play time, snacks, photo station, disco, noon balloon drop, and more! Admission: $5.
