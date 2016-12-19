Boy collecting blankets for homeless surpasses 2017 goal
A 10-year-old from Grand Rapids has collected hundreds of blankets to donate to the homeless, already surpassing his goal for next year. In September , 24 Hour News 8 went with Ayden Quimby as he passed out 132 blankets to the homeless.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOTV Battle Creek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|11 hr
|RushFan666
|347
|Remembering the Blizzard of 1978 (Jan '08)
|19 hr
|Jennifer m
|78
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Dec 22
|HudsonvilleFriend
|2,793
|Does anyone remember The Red Lion restaurant in... (Jun '16)
|Dec 21
|Sully86
|2
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|Lonestar
|1,133
|Making Iced Tea
|Dec 13
|Listerine side jam
|2
|Sick of the Bernstein Advantage? (Jun '09)
|Dec 13
|Americkan
|23
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC