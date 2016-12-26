And the highs are ina record breaking day in West Michigan
After morning rain got out of the way, the sun came out and temperatures surged to 53A in Grand Rapids, breaking the record set in 1936 of 50A . The 50s sure beat the minimum temperature record for December 26 set back in 1951 with a temperature of -5A .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|11 hr
|Morningwood
|2,795
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|Dec 24
|Oneal
|345
|Remembering the Blizzard of 1978 (Jan '08)
|Dec 24
|Jennifer m
|78
|Does anyone remember The Red Lion restaurant in... (Jun '16)
|Dec 21
|Sully86
|2
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|Lonestar
|1,133
|Making Iced Tea
|Dec 13
|Listerine side jam
|2
|Sick of the Bernstein Advantage? (Jun '09)
|Dec 13
|Americkan
|23
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC