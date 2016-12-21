Alcohol likely a factor in head-on cr...

Alcohol likely a factor in head-on crash on Cannonsburg Road

Police suspect alcohol was a factor in a head-on crash between two pickups on Cannonsburg Road early Friday evening. Aero Med helicopter was called to respond to the scene of the 8:08 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 crash near Pettis Avenue.

