6 last-minute options to celebrate New Yeara s Eve in W. MI
While no ball will drop in downtown Grand Rapids this New Year's Eve, there are still plenty of alternative events to ring in 2017. Grandville's Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink is hosting a skating party from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Obama a hypocrite?
|4 hr
|Oneal
|2
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|10 hr
|Casual Observer
|2,807
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Sat
|nuke M now
|611
|promo307163710
|Dec 30
|Oneal
|8
|Donald Trump has no chance (Jun '16)
|Dec 30
|RushFan666
|110
|Hello Anti-Trump Karma
|Dec 30
|Knows who you are
|18
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|Dec 24
|Oneal
|345
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC