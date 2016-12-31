6 last-minute options to celebrate Ne...

6 last-minute options to celebrate New Yeara s Eve in W. MI

While no ball will drop in downtown Grand Rapids this New Year's Eve, there are still plenty of alternative events to ring in 2017. Grandville's Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink is hosting a skating party from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

