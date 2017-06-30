What it takes to stage city's fireworks show
Bret Swenson, regional sales manager with Fireworks West Internationale, holds a firework shell and fuse in his hands near the fireworks display of more than 600 shells that he was scheduled to fire off after the Grand Junction Rockies game Tuesday night. The shells fit into the reusable mortars that he has already lined up and loaded for the city's show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Big discovery in area..hugh
|Jul 2
|Professor
|1
|Arson suspect erupts in court hearing
|Jun 24
|Aceofbaste256
|1
|annette marion babies are not the mid finger no...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|Travelodge Motel in Grand Junction room # 153???
|Jun 8
|uhmissingboy
|1
|Intruder in bedroom at 3 a.m., woman says (Oct '16)
|Jun 8
|uhmissingboy
|2
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jun 6
|Ryan the Retired ...
|145
|Looking for friend
|May '17
|Rattlesnake Pete
|3
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC