To Solve Gruesome Desert Mysteries, Scientists Become Body Collectors
A double set of fences topped with barbed wire circles this outdoor decomposition site outside Grand Junction, Colo. The barrier thwarts prying eyes and protects the curious from an unpleasant surprise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Big discovery in area..hugh
|Jul 2
|Professor
|1
|Arson suspect erupts in court hearing
|Jun 24
|Aceofbaste256
|1
|annette marion babies are not the mid finger no...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|Travelodge Motel in Grand Junction room # 153???
|Jun 8
|uhmissingboy
|1
|Intruder in bedroom at 3 a.m., woman says (Oct '16)
|Jun 8
|uhmissingboy
|2
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jun 6
|Ryan the Retired ...
|145
|Looking for friend
|May '17
|Rattlesnake Pete
|3
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC