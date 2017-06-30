Teens held in arson spree

Kenny Ferguson surveys the fire damage in the Chevrolet Suburban he drives for work after he left the window cracked on the locked car in front of his home at 2440 Bunting Ave. and an arsonist threw a sparkler onto the seat. The fire was one of several in the area early Sunday that two males, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, are accused of starting.

