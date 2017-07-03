Student Spotlight, July 3, 2017

Trace Levinson of Fruita, a 2016 graduate of Palisade High School, was named to the spring 2017 quarter dean's list at Denver University, where he is a computer science and math major. Alexandra "Alex" Doehling, a 2011 Grand Junction High School graduate and 2015 Colorado State University graduate, with a degree in natural resource management, is finishing her capstone internship, employed through the fall as an environmental educationist at Rocky Mountain National Park.

