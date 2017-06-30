State economic report strong
Albeit small, the Grand Valley saw some employment growth by the middle of the second quarter of this year, according to the Leeds Business Confidence Index released on Friday. As of May, the Grand Junction metropolitan statistical area posted a 0.3 percent growth, the smallest of the state's seven metro areas.
