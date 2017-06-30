Police seek driver after hit-and-run on Elm Ave.
Grand Junction police investigate an accident between a white Dodge Stratus and a dark Ford pickup truck at the intersection of 28 1/2 Road and Elm Avenue Monday. The driver of the Stratus and a passenger fled the scene; the passenger was arrested by officers nearby, but police are still looking for the driver who may be armed.
