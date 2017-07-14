Maranatha Volunteers International teaches benevolence as group builds new GJ church
A crew with Maranatha Volunteers International works on The Little Lambs Learning Center on 25 1/2 Road. The structure is expected to be completed by the end of December, while the Seventh-day Adventist Church's sanctuary and Sabbath school rooms will be finished in March.
