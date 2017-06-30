Man helps heroic housekeeper who saved girl
After hearing about how a local housekeeper saved a young girl from drowning in a hotel pool, Todd Young decided to do something. He read in the newspaper that the woman was working two jobs, trying to raise money to pay the costs to apply for her citizenship, and just happened to be in the right place at the right time and did the right thing.
