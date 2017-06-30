Irrigation water on Redlands may flow by Tuesday
Redlands irrigation water customers could have water back as early as July 4 if repairs go smoothly for the provider. The power plant operated by Redlands Water and Power Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Big discovery in area..hugh
|Sun
|Professor
|1
|Arson suspect erupts in court hearing
|Jun 24
|Aceofbaste256
|1
|annette marion babies are not the mid finger no...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|Travelodge Motel in Grand Junction room # 153???
|Jun 8
|uhmissingboy
|1
|Intruder in bedroom at 3 a.m., woman says (Oct '16)
|Jun 8
|uhmissingboy
|2
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jun 6
|Ryan the Retired ...
|145
|Looking for friend
|May '17
|Rattlesnake Pete
|3
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC