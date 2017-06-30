Innovative line
Boom and bust be darned, Innovative Textiles in Grand Junction is moving ahead with an investment that will increase capacity and keep its 200 employees making braided fishing line praised by anglers, if not by fish. The $3.4 million investment signals confidence in Innovative Textiles by its parent company, the Japanese sporting- goods maker Shimano Inc., said John Pulsifer, controller of Innovative Textiles, 559 Sandhill Lane.
