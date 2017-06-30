Amphitheater stages 1st concert
The community came out Thursday evening for an opening ceremony at Las Colonias Park Amphitheater near the Colorado River. Free ice cream and live entertainment from The Dubious Brothers and Stray Grass were part of the celebration.
