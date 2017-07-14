14 agencies to benefit from hike in s...

14 agencies to benefit from hike in sales tax

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Fourteen law enforcement and emergency agencies will share in the bounty of a sales-tax increase aimed primarily at bolstering the Mesa County sheriff's and district attorney's offices - if voters approve the measure. One entity that stands to benefit - the city of Grand Junction - would like to see a greater share of the proceeds for the emergency dispatch center, but Mayor Rick Taggart said he also doesn't want to endanger the question with infighting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arson suspect erupts in court hearing Jun 24 Aceofbaste256 1
annette marion babies are not the mid finger no... Jun 21 JOHN 1
Travelodge Motel in Grand Junction room # 153??? Jun 8 uhmissingboy 1
News Intruder in bedroom at 3 a.m., woman says (Oct '16) Jun 8 uhmissingboy 2
News Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09) Jun 6 Ryan the Retired ... 145
Looking for friend May '17 Rattlesnake Pete 3
need opiates in grand junction (May '13) Apr '17 Dboy 7
See all Grand Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Junction Forum Now

Grand Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Grand Junction, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,239 • Total comments across all topics: 282,175,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC