14 agencies to benefit from hike in sales tax

Fourteen law enforcement and emergency agencies will share in the bounty of a sales-tax increase aimed primarily at bolstering the Mesa County sheriff's and district attorney's offices - if voters approve the measure. One entity that stands to benefit - the city of Grand Junction - would like to see a greater share of the proceeds for the emergency dispatch center, but Mayor Rick Taggart said he also doesn't want to endanger the question with infighting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.