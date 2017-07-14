14 agencies to benefit from hike in sales tax
Fourteen law enforcement and emergency agencies will share in the bounty of a sales-tax increase aimed primarily at bolstering the Mesa County sheriff's and district attorney's offices - if voters approve the measure. One entity that stands to benefit - the city of Grand Junction - would like to see a greater share of the proceeds for the emergency dispatch center, but Mayor Rick Taggart said he also doesn't want to endanger the question with infighting.
