Woman who saved girl in pool honored

Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Grand Junction Police Chief John Camper presents the Citizen Service Award to a tearful Guadalupe Gomez, the Clarion Inn employee who saved a child who nearly drowned in the inn's pool last month. The ceremony took place Tuesday at the Mesa County Central Library.

