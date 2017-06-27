Vets give VA care mixed reviews

Skyler Alan, 5, asks Ralph Wilson of Grand Junction questions about the Vietnam veteran's prosthetic arm and leg during a break at the Veterans Town Hall meeting held at the Palisade Community Center's American Legion Hall on Monday. Skyler's father, Randy Alan of Grand Junction, and his grandmother, Sheila Morey of Fruita, were discussing Randy's G.I. Bill benefits for college with regional VA officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.