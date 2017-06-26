Trials instead of trails, but Cat and Rio make it home Updated at
Editor's note: Rio and Catherine Schultz, a.k.a. Cat, completed their 2,000-mile journey from Grand Junction, Colo., to their new home in Asheboro, arriving Saturday morning. Read all about the last leg of their adventure, which wasn't at all like Cat had planned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arson suspect erupts in court hearing
|Sat
|Aceofbaste256
|1
|annette marion babies are not the mid finger no...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|Travelodge Motel in Grand Junction room # 153???
|Jun 8
|uhmissingboy
|1
|Intruder in bedroom at 3 a.m., woman says (Oct '16)
|Jun 8
|uhmissingboy
|2
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jun 6
|Ryan the Retired ...
|145
|Looking for friend
|May '17
|Rattlesnake Pete
|3
|need opiates in grand junction (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Dboy
|7
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC