Suspect in stabbings may face two counts of attempted murder

John Merell Siviter, 62, was booked into the Mesa County Jail Saturday night on suspicion of two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of felony menacing following the stabbing in the 2700 block of Unaweep Avenue. Grand Junction police said they were called to the address at 11:21 p.m. Saturday on a report of an assault in progress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.