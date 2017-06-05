Pride on parade: Smiles all around at...

Pride on parade: Smiles all around at Colorado West Pride Fest

Members of Colorado West Pride carry a gigantic rainbow flag from the 500 block of Main Street to the Pride Festival in a parking lot north of Colorado Avenue during Sunday's Pride Parade. Whether they wore jeans and sneakers, Star Wars stormtrooper suits or floor-length ball gowns, the hundreds of people who attended Colorado West's Pride Fest Parade on Sunday all showed up wearing at least one thing the same - wide, infectious smiles.

