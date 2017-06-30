Police: Body that of missing GJ pastor

New Mexico authorities confirmed Friday that the body of Grand Junction pastor Paris Wallace was found in the Rio Grande River on June 18. The Office of the Medical Examiner confirmed the body was indeed Wallace, almost two weeks after his remains were found by rafters approximately two miles south of Pilar, New Mexico. Search and rescue teams started looking for Wallace after he was reported missing June 14 by his wife, Mitzi, who told law enforcement he was in the Espanola area searching for hidden treasure.

