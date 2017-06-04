Philippine police say casino attacker...

Philippine police say casino attacker was indebted gambler

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: ABC 27

Authorities say a New York plainclothes police officer was critically injured when a driver he was questioning in a gunfire Down the street from where Detroit's Russian Five took the NHL by storm in the 1990s, defenseman Nikita Zaitsev sat down for dinner with his GRAND JUNCTION, Colo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC 27.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09) May 8 RepublicansSuck 142
Looking for friend May '17 Rattlesnake Pete 3
need opiates in grand junction (May '13) Apr '17 Dboy 7
Break in Apr '17 TaliakirbyTaliaki... 2
David rupp Apr '17 Justin 2
News Immigrants in area worry about future (Nov '16) Apr '17 Trumptrain 25
cheap houses for rent in GJ? (Jul '15) Apr '17 The jones 3
See all Grand Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Junction Forum Now

Grand Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Grand Junction, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,832 • Total comments across all topics: 281,554,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC