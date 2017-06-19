New housing, safer routes to recreati...

New housing, safer routes to recreation on the horizon in the Redlands

14 hrs ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Construction is finally underway at the Peaks at Redlands Mesa, a 40-unit townhome development on Ridges Blvd. between Shadow Lake and Ridges Blvd. Vona Murphy, the Coldwell Banker llisting agent for the townhomes, has already received several reservations for the homes. Mesa Land Trust is working with the city of Grand Junction to develop the best route for the bike path which will be built along Monument Road to connect it to the Colorado Riverfront Trail and downtown.

