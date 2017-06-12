'Mid-level' meth dealer sentenced to ...

'Mid-level' meth dealer sentenced to 28 years

22 hrs ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

A 30-year-old methamphetamine dealer who robbed his supplier last spring has been sentenced to 28 years in state prison Monday by a judge who said he links much of Mesa County's violent crime to meth addiction and trade. Watson was charged with the drug offense in connection with a major multi-jurisdictional drug bust last summer that resulted in more than 30 drug dealers and suppliers being taken into custody.

