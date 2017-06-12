'Mid-level' meth dealer sentenced to 28 years
A 30-year-old methamphetamine dealer who robbed his supplier last spring has been sentenced to 28 years in state prison Monday by a judge who said he links much of Mesa County's violent crime to meth addiction and trade. Watson was charged with the drug offense in connection with a major multi-jurisdictional drug bust last summer that resulted in more than 30 drug dealers and suppliers being taken into custody.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Travelodge Motel in Grand Junction room # 153???
|Jun 8
|uhmissingboy
|1
|Intruder in bedroom at 3 a.m., woman says (Oct '16)
|Jun 8
|uhmissingboy
|2
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jun 6
|Ryan the Retired ...
|145
|Looking for friend
|May '17
|Rattlesnake Pete
|3
|need opiates in grand junction (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Dboy
|7
|Break in
|Apr '17
|TaliakirbyTaliaki...
|2
|David rupp
|Apr '17
|Justin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC