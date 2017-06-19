Microburst blows through valley

Microburst blows through valley

Damage to outbuildings at Jam Ranch in Loma, following a strong microbust. Photo special to the Sentinel / NWS, Luke Dobbs The thunderless thunderstorm that swept through the Grand Valley on Wednesday evening was a downburst that caused scattered damage in isolated areas of the region, the National Weather Service said.

