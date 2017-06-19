Microburst blows through valley
Damage to outbuildings at Jam Ranch in Loma, following a strong microbust. Photo special to the Sentinel / NWS, Luke Dobbs The thunderless thunderstorm that swept through the Grand Valley on Wednesday evening was a downburst that caused scattered damage in isolated areas of the region, the National Weather Service said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|annette marion babies are not the mid finger no...
|Wed
|JOHN
|1
|Travelodge Motel in Grand Junction room # 153???
|Jun 8
|uhmissingboy
|1
|Intruder in bedroom at 3 a.m., woman says (Oct '16)
|Jun 8
|uhmissingboy
|2
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jun 6
|Ryan the Retired ...
|145
|Looking for friend
|May '17
|Rattlesnake Pete
|3
|need opiates in grand junction (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Dboy
|7
|Break in
|Apr '17
|TaliakirbyTaliaki...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC