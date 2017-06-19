Marmot Launches Digital Archive
Marmot Library Network, the multi-type consortium based in Grand Junction, CO, has developed a Digital Archive and repository solution, enabling its member libraries to showcase digitized collections of images, postcards, books, magazines, videos, recorded oral histories and music, academic research, and more. Using Islandora for administration, and Marmot's own Pika resource portal and discovery layer , the new solution is designed to surface archive content alongside related books, ebooks, DVDs, and other content when patrons conduct searches of their library's catalog.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Library Journal.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Travelodge Motel in Grand Junction room # 153???
|Jun 8
|uhmissingboy
|1
|Intruder in bedroom at 3 a.m., woman says (Oct '16)
|Jun 8
|uhmissingboy
|2
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jun 6
|Ryan the Retired ...
|145
|Looking for friend
|May '17
|Rattlesnake Pete
|3
|need opiates in grand junction (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Dboy
|7
|Break in
|Apr '17
|TaliakirbyTaliaki...
|2
|David rupp
|Apr '17
|Justin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC