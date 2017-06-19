Marmot Launches Digital Archive

Marmot Launches Digital Archive

Read more: Library Journal

Marmot Library Network, the multi-type consortium based in Grand Junction, CO, has developed a Digital Archive and repository solution, enabling its member libraries to showcase digitized collections of images, postcards, books, magazines, videos, recorded oral histories and music, academic research, and more. Using Islandora for administration, and Marmot's own Pika resource portal and discovery layer , the new solution is designed to surface archive content alongside related books, ebooks, DVDs, and other content when patrons conduct searches of their library's catalog.

